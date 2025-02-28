Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Rescue efforts are underway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli after a massive avalanche buried 57 BRO workers. Despite extreme weather, 16 have been rescued. Authorities, including NDRF and ITBP, are working tirelessly to save lives.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Frantic rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a massive avalanche struck near Mana village on Friday morning, reportedly triggered by a glacier burst. The avalanche buried eight containers and one shed belonging to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), trapping 57 workers under thick layers of snow.

Ongoing rescue mission

Authorities have so far rescued 32 workers, while efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining 25. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and state disaster management teams are engaged in rescue operations despite challenging weather conditions, including continuous snowfall.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand confirmed that four teams have been deployed, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally monitoring the rescue efforts.

“Our focus is on rescuing the maximum number of people. The Home Minister has given clear directions to save every life,” Anand said.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman highlighted the difficulties in carrying out rescue operations due to extreme weather conditions. He stated that a 65-member team is working at the site, and those rescued have been admitted to the ITBP hospital in Mana.

Helicopter services hampered by bad weather

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is closely monitoring the situation, confirmed that helicopter services could not be used due to adverse weather conditions. He assured that both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Ministry were in touch with the state government regarding rescue efforts.

 

“Rescue operations are ongoing, but helicopter services cannot be deployed due to bad weather. We are trying to evacuate all trapped labourers as soon as possible,” Dhami said during a press briefing.

Also read: "Helicopter service cannot be used": Uttarakhand CM Dhami updates on rescue mission after avalanche mishap

Government helpline issued

In response to the crisis, the Uttarakhand government has issued emergency helpline numbers for information and assistance related to the avalanche. The helpline numbers are:

Mobile: 8218867005, 9058441404

Telephone: 0135 2664315

Toll-Free: 1070

High-Level Monitoring and Defence Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have assured full support for the rescue mission. The Home Minister has spoken to the Directors General of both the ITBP and the NDRF to coordinate efforts. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to CM Dhami and confirmed that local army units are providing all necessary assistance to the affected workers.

Geographical and climatic challenges

Mana village, located at an altitude of 3,200 metres, is the last Indian village on the India-Tibet border and is known for its harsh weather conditions. The avalanche occurred near a highway leading to the Badrinath temple, adding to the logistical challenges in the rescue operation.

Google Earth visuals shared by news agency PTI show the remote location amid the towering Himalayan mountains, underscoring the difficulties faced by the rescue teams.

As operations continue, authorities are hopeful that all trapped workers will be rescued safely. Further updates on the situation are awaited.

Also read: Over 50 workers feared trapped as avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, rescue ops on

