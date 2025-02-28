India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone

New Zealand's seasoned all-rounder, Michael Bracewell, lavished praise on India's stalwart, Virat Kohli, who stands on the verge of adding another feather to his cap.

India's upcoming clash against the Kiwis in Dubai on Sunday in the ongoing Champions Trophy would be Virat's 300th ODI game, making him the eighth Indian to enter the exclusive club.

The 36-year-old batting maestro will make his 300th ODI appearance on the back of a scorching form. The 'Chase Master' roared back to form and delivered one of his specials. He paved a flawless path for India to chase down the 242-run target against arch-rival Pakistan.

Bracewell has first-hand experience watching Virat putting in the hard yards before each match during his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023.

He congratulated Virat ahead of another landmark moment in his career but remained wary of the headache that other India "class players" could inflict on them.

"Yeah, I think that's obviously a massive, massive achievement. Three hundred games across a career is very impressive, and to put that in just one format is amazing. I think it's a testament to the way that he's gone about his career. I saw it first-hand at RCB how he sort of prepared for each match, and it's very impressive," Bracewell told reporters ahead of New Zealand's match against India on Sunday.

"He's one of a number of class players in the Indian line-up, and they've all played a lot of cricket now. So, as I said, they're going to be a challenging team to come up against, but we're really excited about that challenge," he added.

Virat entered last Sunday's high-stakes clash against Pakistan with questions about his form. In 2024, he had a mediocre ODI tour of Sri Lanka, amassing just 58 runs in three matches, averaging 19.33.

He returned to 50-over cricket during the buildup to the Champions Trophy and showed ominous signs with a fifty in the final ODI against England. After a scratchy 22(38) against Bangladesh in the series opener, Virat was surrounded by his doubters and critics.

In the high-voltage clash, Virat put his doubters to bed by bringing out the best he had saved with a record-extending 51st ODI century against Pakistan. Virat's appetite for runs threatens India's opposition in the remainder of the tournament.

With the Indian star returning to his groove, Bracewell hopes the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy will be a "great" affair.

"Yeah, they've obviously got great players across the board, Virat Kohli being one of them. He's scored a lot of hundreds in one-day cricket, so he's obviously a player that has done it over a number of years. We're excited to play against India and the challenge that that provides. They've got class players across the board, and so do we. Hopefully, it'll be a great match," he said.

