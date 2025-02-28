IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. 

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has dismissed concerns over skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of the Men in Blue’s final group stage Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2, Sunday. 

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. When asked about an update about his hamstring at the post-match presentation, Team India said ‘okay’. However, the concerns over his fitness emerged after the report in Times of India (TOI) stated that Rohit was not moving freely in the ground during the team’s practice session. The report further stated that the 37-year-old did not face any throwdowns throughout the session on Thursday. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: How Virat Kohli changed his batting technique to return to form after Australia tour?

Amid the concerns over Rohit Sharma’s fitness and his availability for the clash against New Zealand, KL Rahul has cleared the air on the Indian captain’s condition. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the final group stage encounter against New Zealand, KL Rahul stated that Rohit is fully fit for the crucial encounter, which would decide India’s final standings in Group A. 

“Fitness wise, there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know. There are some  concerns, but I don’t think it is too much." Rahul said. 

Apart from Rohit Sharma, there were injury concerns over Mohammed Shami, who received treatment by physio for his ankle pain and walked off the field before returning to action during the high-stakes clash against Pakistan. However, Shami failed to single wicket while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.4 in 10 overs. 

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has had decent outings in the first two matches of the group stage against Bangladesh and Pakistan. In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, India skipper 41 off 36 balls in the team’s 229-run chase. In the following clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Sharma scored 20 off 15 balls in India’s 242-run chase.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat dmn

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt

Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone snt

India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone

Peace at borders: Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH) HRD

'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering looted voluntary arms and weapons ddr

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations ddr

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat dmn

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities dmn

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities

DOGE, ADA Hit Hardest As Bitcoin Slips Under $80K – Retail Traders Cry Foul Over Tariffs, Market Manipulation

DOGE, ADA Hit Hardest As Bitcoin Slips Under $80K – Retail Traders Cry Foul Over Tariffs, Market Manipulation

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon