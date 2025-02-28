IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has dismissed concerns over skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of the Men in Blue’s final group stage Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2, Sunday.

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. When asked about an update about his hamstring at the post-match presentation, Team India said ‘okay’. However, the concerns over his fitness emerged after the report in Times of India (TOI) stated that Rohit was not moving freely in the ground during the team’s practice session. The report further stated that the 37-year-old did not face any throwdowns throughout the session on Thursday.

Amid the concerns over Rohit Sharma’s fitness and his availability for the clash against New Zealand, KL Rahul has cleared the air on the Indian captain’s condition. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the final group stage encounter against New Zealand, KL Rahul stated that Rohit is fully fit for the crucial encounter, which would decide India’s final standings in Group A.

“Fitness wise, there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know. There are some concerns, but I don’t think it is too much." Rahul said.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, there were injury concerns over Mohammed Shami, who received treatment by physio for his ankle pain and walked off the field before returning to action during the high-stakes clash against Pakistan. However, Shami failed to single wicket while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.4 in 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has had decent outings in the first two matches of the group stage against Bangladesh and Pakistan. In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, India skipper 41 off 36 balls in the team’s 229-run chase. In the following clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Sharma scored 20 off 15 balls in India’s 242-run chase.

