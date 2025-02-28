Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new chief of SEBI. He will assume responsibility for this position after Madhuri Puri Buch retires on February 28. His term will be three years.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed the new chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Tuhin, who was the Finance Secretary, will have a term of three years and will replace the current SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who is retiring on February 28. Madhuri Buch was a member of SEBI from 2017 to 2022.

The Finance Ministry had sought applications for the new chairman on January 27. After which Tuhin Pandey has been given the responsibility of the new SEBI Chairperson.

Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. He was appointed as Finance Secretary on September 7, 2024. He is one of the busiest secretaries in the Modi 3.0 government. Currently handling the responsibility of four important departments in the central government.

What will be the salary of SEBI Chief?

The new SEBI Chief is given the same salary and other facilities as the Secretary level of the Central Government. Without car and house, the salary of SEBI chief Tuhin Kant Pandey will be Rs 5,62,500 per month.

Also read: Can show PM Modi’s degree to court & not 'strangers' under RTI, Delhi University tells HC

Tuhin Kant Pandey's background

Tuhin Pandey has a Master's degree in Economics and English from Punjab University. He has done MBA from Birmingham University. He has played an important role in the privatization of Air India, Neelachal Ispat and the IPO of LIC. In 2021, he also worked as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation for some time. Then he played an important role in selling Air India to Tata Group.

Responsibilities of new SEBI Chief Tuhin Pandey

- The market is currently witnessing a downturn. In such a situation, his appointment is crucial to bring many changes.

- At this time, the biggest challenge before Tuhin Pandey is to create market stability, increase the confidence of investors and enforce the rules.

- To make SEBI more transparent and effective so that any disturbance in the market can be prevented.

- To modernize SEBI's policies digitally.

Also read: India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter

Latest Videos