'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured neighbouring nations for two T20Is and the three-match ODI series.

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Former Team India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar shared his thoughts on the possibility of the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan are considered one of the greatest rivals in the history of cricket due to historical and political tensions between two countries over the last several decades since independence in 1947. 

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured neighbouring nations for two T20Is and the three-match ODI series. Thereafter, no bilateral series took place between two arch-rivals due to political tensions due to political tensions and strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. India’s last tour of Pakistan was for the Asia Cup 2008, where the Men in Blue ended as runners-up after losing to Sri Lanka in the final. 

Speaking on Ten Sports show ‘The Dressing Room’ as a guest, Sunil Gavaskar was asked by an anchor on the possibility of resumption of bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Responding to the query, the former India batting legend gave a straightforward answer, stating that the bilateral series between two countries is highly unlikely until there is a peace at the borders. 

“By frankly having peace at the borders... (How can India and Pakistan play a bilateral series?) It’s very simple. If there's peace at the borders, then I think both governments will certainly say, 'Look, okay, we've had no incidents, nothing at all. So let's at least start talking.” the 125-Test veteran said. 

After the BCCI suspended bilateral series between India and Pakistan, the two teams only meet in the ICC tournaments, including T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy 2025, and Asia Cup. The most recent meeting between India and Pakistan was in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, where the Men in Blue won by six wickets. 

Pakistan are the original host of the Champions Trophy 2025, but the tournament is taking place in a hybrid model as Team India is playing all their fixtures in Dubai after BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. 

Sunil Gavaskar feels internal discussion happening on India vs Pakistan bilateral series

Sunil Gavaskar further added that there are internal discussions happening to bring back the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. He also said that there should be no discussion on the bilateral series between two nations until there is peace at the borders. 

“I'm pretty certain there will be some back-channel connections going on. But you want to see what's happening both on the ground and off the ground because of the fact that there are incursions we hear about.” Gavaskar said. 

“That’s the reason why the Indian government is saying, 'Look, maybe until all that stops, we should not even look at having or talking about anything." he added. 

 In Asia Cup 2023, Team India played all their fixtures in Sri Lanka after BCCI was adamant in its refusal to send Team India to Pakistan. However, Pakistan toured India for the first time in seven years for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they were knocked out after finishing sixth in the league stage of the tournament. 

