Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan lavishes praise on Gill's elegance and Rohit's mentorship

Shikhar Dhawan highlighted Shubman Gill's consistency, Rohit Sharma's leadership and Harshit Rana's opportunity in Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the Champions Trophy 2025.

ANI |Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has lauded Shubman Gill's batting, calling it classy and elegant, while also appreciating Rohit Sharma's mentorship of young players. He also weighed in on Harshit Rana's opportunity in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking about Gill's impact as India's opening batter, Dhawan showered praise on the youngster's consistency and professionalism. 

"I simply love Shubman Gill's batting. It's very classy, and there's elegance in his batting. And there's consistency. It feels good to see that there's so much professionalism," Dhawan said on Star Sports.

Gill scored an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in their first Champions Trophy game.

He believes that the next generation of Indian cricketers understands their roles well and is delivering consistently. "There are young boys who know how to play their role well and are making back-to-back runs. He's got a great present and future for India," he said.

Dhawan also highlighted Rohit Sharma's influence on young players, particularly the openers, emphasizing how his vast experience helps shape their game.

"Rohit enjoys playing with youngsters, and he must be sharing his many years of experience with them. I'm sure he must be patting them on the back and telling them how to play in given situations. These small communications are very important," he noted.

With Jasprit Bumrah absent, young pacer Harshit Rana has received an opportunity, and Dhawan sees this as a crucial learning phase for the youngster.

  

"Jasprit Bumrah is a very big name, a very big bowler. He is such a consistent performer. Of course, his presence was missed a lot. Whether anybody says anything or not, I feel 100% that his presence is very important," Dhawan admitted.

However, he also believes that Rana has the passion and skills to capitalize on this chance.

"It is a very good platform for Harshit Rana. He has passion and aggression, and I like the way he picks up wickets. Great opportunity for him--there's Rohit's guidance, and Virat as well. He should learn from them and hold on to this opportunity," he added.

With Gill flourishing at the top, Rohit guiding the young brigade, and Rana getting a chance to prove himself, Dhawan remains optimistic about India's chances in the ICC Champions Trophy. 

