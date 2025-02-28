Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

Sachin Baby played a valiant innings of 98 off 235 balls before he was removed by Parth Rekhade at 324/7 in the Ranji Trophy Final.

Kerala captain Sachin Baby missed out on his well-deserved by a short margin on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final against Vidarbha at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, February 28.

Sachin Baby walked out to bat when Kerala were 107/3 and he steadied the innings with a crucial 63-run partnership Aditya Sarawate (79) before stitching a 39-run stand for the fifth wicket with Salman Nizar (21) to take Kerala past the 200-run mark. Thereafter, Kerala captain formed a 59-run partnership with Mohammed Azharudden (34) until his dismissal at 278/6. After Azarudden’s dismissal, Sachin Baby anchored Kerala's innings with an aim of overtaking Vidarbha’s first innings total of 379.

Sachin Baby was not only anchoring Kerala’s innings but he was well on course for his first century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The 36-year-old was batting on 98 when he attempted to slog sweep off Parth Rekhade's delivery in the 107th over of Kerala’s first innings batting. However, the ball went straight into the hands of the fielder who took an easy catch at deep wicket. Baby was left heartbroken as he missed out on a well deserved century by just two runs. The video of the same was posted by BCCI domestic on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

As soon as Sachin Baby was dismissed for 98, many cricket fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment and heartbreak while lauding his valiant innings to steady Kerala’s innings in a high-pressure Ranji Trophy final.

Sachin Baby played a valiant innings of 98 off 235 balls before he was removed by Parth Rakhede at 324/7. After Baby’s dismissal, Jalaj Saxena was anchoring the innings and was hoping to take Kerala past Vidarbha’s first innings total until he was dismissed for 24 at 337/8. Thereafter, Kerala lost two more wickets in MD Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom for just five runs and visitors were eventually bundled out for 342 in 125 overs.

For Vidarbha, Darshan Nalkande led the bowling attack with figures 3/52 at an economy rate of 4 in 13 overs. Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade too chipped in by taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Harsha shattered the Ranji Trophy record for the most wickets in a single season. He overtook Ashutosh Aman’s record of 68 wickets in a Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season.

Vidarbha to capitalize on 37-run first innings lead

After bundling Kerala for 342 runs, Vidarbha got a 37-run lead which they will look to capitalize in the second innings. Danish Malewar was the star performer in Vidarbha’s first innings batting as he played a brilliant innings of 153 off 285 balls to help the side put up a respectable total. Karun Nair too chipped in with an innings of 86 off 188 balls.

Vidarbha will assume their second innings on Day 4 as Day 3 came to an end after Harsh Dubey picked the final wicket of Kerala by dismissing MD Nidheesh.

Vidarbha will look to put a hefty target for Kerala to chase after getting a 37-run lead. Vidarbha are eyeing on winning the third Ranji Trophy, while Kerala are aiming for the first Ranji Trophy triumph in their maiden final appearance of the premier domestic tournament.

