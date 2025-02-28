Dune 2 to Wicked: Know where to watch oscars 2025 nominated films

Oscars 2025, the most-watched global entertainment awards event, is around the corner. Here's the list of the Best Picture nominated films and where to watch them online before the winners are announced.

The Oscars are ahead, and so are the nominations of various categories. While we can't wait to know the winners of the Oscars 2025, let's do something interesting. Here is where you can watch the nominated films for the Best Picture category. Before the winner is announced, experience the jaw-dropping sci-fi to mesmerizing musicals.

where to watch oscars 2025 nominated films:

1. Dune: Part Two

Where to watch: JioCinema Premium

Dune Part Two is a global hit, and it is a must-watch. The long-awaited sequel to Dune continues the saga of Paul Atreides. With stunning visuals, an epic storyline, and an engaging screenplay, this film has earned multiple nominations, including Best Picture at the Oscars.

2. Wicked

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This film, a cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, is a visual and auditory treat. This film secured nominations in categories like Best Actress and Costume Design. Watch this on Amazon Prime Video to experience a wonderful musical.

3. Anora

Where to Watch: Netflix.

Anora is about a heartfelt and emotional drama that has captivated critics and audiences alike with the story that reaches everyone. This film ended up being the frontrunner for Best Picture and Best Director.

4. Conclave

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Conclave is a story of a gripping political thriller, with the group of religious leaders and the engaging storyline keeping you at the edge of your seat. Conclave won awards at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards. It’s nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor together.

5. The Brutalist

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

The film revolves around a visionary architect who comes to America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage after a war in Europe. This epic period drama is known for its striking cinematography and powerful performances, making it a strong contender across multiple categories.

6. Emilia Perez

Where to Watch: Netflix and MUBI

Despite its controversial campaign, Emilia Perez shines through with its vibrant storytelling and music. This includes its nominated original song “El Mal” for the Oscars.

7. I’m Still Here

Where to Watch: MUBI.

This Brazilian film has grabbed attention for its poignant storytelling and is a strong contender in the Best Actress category.

ALSO READ: Increasing risk of fatty liver: symptoms, preventative care, diet, lifestyle

8. A Complete Unknown

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+.

A biographical drama that revolves around the life of an enigmatic singer-songwriter, A Complete Unknown has nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor this time.

9. Nickel Boys

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This film is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that captivated many readers. This film is in the running for multiple Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

10. The Substance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This film gives you a thought-provoking psychological thriller experience. The Substance features standout performances and a nomination for Best Actress in the Oscars.

ALSO READ: Oscar 2025 Predictions: Best movie, actors, director, original score and more; know potential winners

Latest Videos