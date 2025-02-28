Memes of the Day: From Sadhguru's meditation app to jaw-dropping escapes, here's what took over the internet

From Sadhguru’s ‘Miracle of Mind’ app breaking records to a mother saving her child from a Rottweiler attack, a man’s crocodile encounter, and a viral electric unicycle debate, today’s internet trends kept netizens engaged.

The internet was flooded with viral moments today, ranging from a meditation app shattering records to heart-stopping real-life heroics. Here’s a roundup of what had people talking across the globe, which led to a meme fest online.

Sadhguru's 'Miracle of Mind' app breaks records

Spiritual leader Sadhguru's free meditation app, 'Miracle of Mind', is making waves, surpassing 1 million downloads within just 15 hours—a feat that even outpaced ChatGPT’s early adoption rate. According to data on TechCrunch, ChatGPT could reach the milestone three days after its launch in October 2022.

Launched on Mahashivratri (February 26), the app has quickly climbed the charts, trending in 20 countries, including India, the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Germany.

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Russian, and Spanish, the app offers a seven-minute guided meditation that has gone viral for its simplicity and effectiveness.

Russian mother's heroic act against Rottweiler attack

A shocking video from Yekaterinburg, Russia, has taken social media by storm, showing a mother’s fearless attempt to protect her five-year-old child from a ferocious Rottweiler attack.

The now-viral footage, originally shared by RT Television Network, captures the terrifying moment when the dog lunges at the child on a snow-covered street. With no one around to help, the mother instinctively shields her child with her own body, enduring severe injuries in the process.

Lying bleeding in the snow, she bravely held on to her child while the Rottweiler continued to bark and growl at bystanders. She was later rushed to the hospital, where doctors treated her for multiple wounds and a serious fracture. Social media is hailing her as a real-life superhero.

Man’s chilling encounter with a crocodile mid-swim

Another video shocking the internet shows a man’s close brush with danger while swimming in a river. What started as a fun moment quickly turned into a nightmare encounter with a crocodile.

The viral Instagram video shows the man happily splashing in the water while his friend records from a boat. Moments later, he pauses, sensing something unusual beneath the surface. To everyone’s horror, he lifts his hands — only to find a baby crocodile clutched between them!

The clip has left netizens stunned, with many joking about the man’s unexpected ‘catch of the day’ while others express relief that he wasn’t dealing with a full-grown predator.

Electric unicycle rider sparks viral Reddit debate

A video from Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road has triggered a lively debate on Reddit, featuring a man effortlessly gliding through traffic on an electric unicycle. The futuristic, single-wheeled ride left many netizens amazed and skeptical in equal measure.

While some praised the eco-friendly and compact mode of transport, others raised concerns about safety, legality, and practicality on India’s chaotic roads. The clip, widely circulated across social media, has also inspired memes comparing the rider to a sci-fi character or a video game avatar.

Whether it’s Sadhguru’s app redefining meditation trends, a mother displaying unmatched courage, a swimmer’s bizarre wildlife encounter, or a unicycle rider causing an online stir, the internet today was nothing short of extraordinary. Which of these viral moments left you the most stunned?

