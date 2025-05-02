LIVE India News Updates on May 2: Vizhinjam Port is a testament to LDF's willpower, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister emphasized the unity and collective strength of the people in realizing such projects. He also paid his tributes to the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack.
LIVE India News Updates on May 2: 'New Age of development': PM Modi throws open Vizhinjam Port to the world
PM Modi inaugurates ₹8,900 crore Vizhinjam deepwater seaport, Kerala’s gateway to global maritime trade
Upon landing at the specially prepared helipad at Vizhinjam Seaport, the Prime Minister toured the port. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied him.
In 2015, Kerala government signed an agreement with the Adani Group to develop the Vizhinjam port under the PPP model. The project moved closer to reality in October 2023 when cargo ship 'Shen Hua 15 A' anchored off the coast with cranes from China.
LIVE India News Updates on May 2: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announces four teams to investigate Suhas Shetty murder case in Mangaluru
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the formation of four investigation teams to track down the suspects in the murder of Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mangaluru.
Bangladesh official ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested that Bangladesh occupy India's seven northeastern states if India attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His remarks come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Some flights were impacted at Delhi Airport due to thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department issued a severe weather alert.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said PM Modi has full support from the Trump administration after the Pahalgam terror attack. The US is in constant touch with India and Pakistan, urging a peaceful resolution.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the nation won’t progress unless SC, ST, and OBC communities advance. He urged the government to implement the Caste Census, Article 15(5), and increase reservation quotas.
A Nepali student was found dead in her hostel room at KIIT, Bhubaneswar. The Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj and ABVP have demanded a thorough investigation. This follows a similar incident earlier this year, raising concerns.
RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said intolerance prevails in Pakistan, leading to disunity among communities like Sindhis, Pashtuns, and Balochs. He cited it as a major internal challenge.
