A woman identified as Mona ended her life by hanging herself during a WhatsApp video call with her husband in Kanpur's Ramlala Mohalla area of Rawatpur on Wednesday evening, marking a tragic culmination to escalating domestic violence rooted in her spouse's alcohol dependency.

Escalation to Tragedy

The fatal sequence of events unfolded after Mona's husband, Shubham Diwakar, returned from work and demanded money to purchase alcohol. When Mona refused the request, Diwakar subjected her to severe physical assault, forcibly extracted money from her, and departed to consume alcohol.

Approximately 16 minutes after Diwakar's departure, Mona initiated a tearful video call to her husband. During the call, she hanged herself. Upon receiving the distressed communication, Diwakar rushed home but discovered the door locked from the inside. Alerted neighbors contacted police, who forcibly entered the residence and administered CPR resuscitation attempts, but Mona was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Family Background and Economic Circumstances

The couple had contracted a love marriage seven years prior and had two children together. While Diwakar maintained employment at a private company, Mona worked as a welcome hostess at wedding functions to supplement household income and support their family economically. The financial strain, compounded by Diwakar's alcohol expenditures, had created mounting household tension.

Community Response and Allegations

Upon learning of Mona's death, her colleagues from wedding function work gathered outside the postmortem facility where her body had been transported. Overcome with rage at the domestic violence circumstances, they surrounded and physically assaulted Diwakar for approximately two hours. The confrontation reflected broader community anger regarding her death.

Mona's colleagues additionally accused Diwakar of deleting call history from her mobile phone, suggesting deliberate destruction of evidence that might substantiate the domestic violence narrative and circumstances preceding her death.

Police Investigation Status

Rawatpur police station in-charge Manoj Mishra confirmed that further investigative action would proceed contingent upon forensic evidence analysis and autopsy report findings. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities determine whether additional charges beyond suicide documentation will be pursued based on the evidence and medical examination outcomes.