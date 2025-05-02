Hyundai Creta led India’s SUV segment with 17,016 units sold in April 2025, marking a 10.2% YoY growth. It was the country’s best-selling SUV from January to April, strengthening Hyundai’s domestic market leadership.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that the Hyundai Creta recorded 17,016 unit sales in April 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 10.2% compared to April 2024.

Continuing to set new benchmarks in India’s SUV segment, the Creta retained its position as the country’s best-selling SUV from January to April 2025, with a cumulative sale of 69,914 units. It also emerged as the highest-selling model across all segments in the Indian automobile market for the second consecutive month.

These milestones reflect the strong trust and loyalty Indian customers have shown toward the Creta brand. The model’s stellar performance also contributed significantly to HMIL’s success, with SUVs accounting for an all-time high of 70.9% of Hyundai's domestic sales in April 2025. The growing consumer preference for Hyundai's SUV range, led by the Creta and supported by models like the Venue, Exter, and Alcazar, further reinforces this trend.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at HMIL, said, "Hyundai Creta's continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV for the first four months of 2025 is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL."

Since its debut, the Hyundai Creta has redefined the SUV landscape in India with its bold design, advanced features, and superior driving performance. With a decade-long legacy and over 1.2 million customers to date, it continues to be the preferred choice of modern, aspirational buyers looking for safety, comfort, connectivity, and performance without compromise.