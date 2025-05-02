Koyal, an AI-powered audio-to-video storytelling platform, launched at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, turning music into emotive video content. With collaborators like A.R. Rahman, Koyal is redefining how artists visualize audio.

Koyal, a groundbreaking GenAI audio-to-video storytelling platform, made a powerful debut at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. The platform was featured in a series of music videos launched on Day 1, showcasing its unique ability to transform sound into vivid, emotionally driven video narratives.

Koyal uses advanced multimodal AI models to extract emotions, themes, and storytelling cues directly from music, automatically generating studio-quality videos. The platform's AI suite, known for its state-of-the-art character consistency, allows artists to maintain creative control while reducing production time and cost.

Renowned artists including A.R. Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, Ricky Kej, and the Meet Brothers collaborated on the WAVES Album using Koyal’s technology. Their involvement highlights the platform's creative potential and real-world impact for musicians and content creators.

Koyal was founded by Gauri Agarwal and Mehul Agarwal, a sister-brother team with academic backgrounds from MIT and Carnegie Mellon and research experience at Meta. “Koyal is here to democratize storytelling,” they said. “We empower creators, musicians, and brands to visualize their audio content like never before—across formats, faster and more affordably.”

Koyal’s personalization engine, CHARCHA, presented at NeurIPS 2024, enables artist-specific and context-aware video outputs. This core engine fuels Koyal’s AI-powered video generation capabilities, setting it apart in the rapidly evolving GenAI landscape.

Already working with Universal Music India, Grammy and Oscar-winning artists, 101India.com, and the US Premier League, Koyal is quickly gaining traction in the global content creation ecosystem.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), hosted by the Government of India from May 1 to 4, 2025, marks a major milestone for the media and entertainment sector—showcasing technologies like Koyal that are shaping the future of creative storytelling.



For more information, visit koyal.ai.

