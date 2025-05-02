A UN report has said that over 200 people have been killed in 243 military attacks carried out by Myanmar’s junta since the recent earthquake

More than 200 people have been killed in 243 military attacks carried out by Myanmar’s junta since the recent earthquake, according to a United Nations report that underscores the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

The United Nations has strongly criticised Myanmar’s military for continuing deadly attacks, even after a ceasefire was declared following a powerful earthquake that killed nearly 3,800 people.

Since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, the military has reportedly carried out at least 243 attacks—including 171 airstrikes—which have killed more than 200 civilians, said UN human rights chief Volker Türk in a statement on Friday. He added that most of these attacks happened after a ceasefire was announced on April 2.

Myanmar has been in crisis since 2021, when the military, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, took control from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has since faced intense fighting between the military and armed opposition groups.

After the earthquake, which killed thousands and caused massive damage, both the military and its opponents agreed to a temporary pause in fighting so that aid could be delivered to those in need. But according to the UN, the military has continued to carry out attacks, including in areas hit by the disaster.

James Rodehaver, who leads the UN’s Myanmar team, said there have been over 60 reported attacks by the military since the earthquake, and at least 16 airstrikes since the ceasefire began on April 2.

“These airstrikes are happening in different parts of the country—even in areas damaged by the earthquake,” Rodehaver said, speaking from Bangkok.

The UN has called on Myanmar’s military to stop the violence immediately, especially so that aid and rescue efforts can reach people affected by the disaster.