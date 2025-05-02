Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, including national highways, railways, a missile test range, and the PM Ekta Mall, boosting connectivity and defence.

The Prime Minister inaugurated seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. These Projects include widening various sections of National Highways and building Roads over bridges and subways, among others.

These projects will enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort, among others.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.

These projects are a doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and the construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,240 crore, including the Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, other administrative buildings, and housing for over 5,200 families.

It will also include trunk infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, worth over Rs 17,400 crore.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of six National Highway projects and one Railways project. These projects include widening of various sections of national highways; construction of elevated corridors, half clover leaf and road over bridge, among others.

These projects will improve connectivity, interstate travel, reduce congestion and improve overall logistics efficiency. Construction of Rail over Rail between Guntakal West and Mallappa gate stations aims to bypass freight trains and reduce congestion at the Guntakal Junction.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh, worth around Rs 1,460 crore. It will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, Indigenous Radars, Telemetry and Electro-Optical systems enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of PM Ekta Mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

It has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting One District One Product, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products.

