In a series of desperate cyberattacks, Pakistan-sponsored hacker groups attempted to target websites related to Indian schoolchildren, veterans, and defence welfare services—but all efforts were foiled by Indian cybersecurity agencies in time.

According to officials, hacker groups such as ‘Cyber Group HOAX1337,’ ‘National Cyber Crew,’ and ‘IOK Hacker’ (Internet of Khilafah) tried to deface several Indian websites, including Army Public Schools in Nagrota, Sunjuwan, Srinagar, and Ranikhet. Their goal was to post inflammatory content, including messages mocking the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The hackers also attempted to breach the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. One website offering healthcare services to ex-servicemen was briefly defaced but was restored quickly. No critical systems or classified information were affected, as India’s multi-layered cybersecurity response kicked in immediately.

A particularly alarming move was a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the APS Srinagar site. While it briefly disrupted access, the site was quickly isolated and protected. Analysts believe these cyberattacks reflect Pakistan’s frustration at being unable to penetrate core defence networks and its shift toward publicly accessible, softer targets.

“By going after websites connected to schoolchildren and veterans, Pakistan has shown a new low in its digital warfare strategy,” said a senior Indian cyber official. “They are clearly trying to provoke emotions and spread fear, but these efforts are being tracked and neutralised in real-time.”

Since April 29, Indian cyber agencies have reported at least four major incidents traced back to Pakistan. These include the failed defacements, data harvesting attempts, and propaganda pushes. All were contained quickly without loss of sensitive data.

The situation on the ground has also worsened. On the night of May 1 and early hours of May 2, Pakistani troops opened unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), continuing a pattern of aggression that began days after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army responded firmly and proportionately in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The growing cyber and border provocations are being seen as part of a coordinated campaign by Pakistan to destabilise India through non-traditional warfare. However, Indian authorities have reassured that the country’s digital defences remain strong, and all necessary countermeasures are in place to protect national interests.