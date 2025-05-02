An error in translation has led to the BJP questioning the Kerala government. They alleged that it was the state that had chosen Modi's translator.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major controversy has erupted in Kerala during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport on Friday. PM Modi's translator confused PM Modi's sarcastic comment on the opposition alliance as a remark on the civil aviation sector. The BJP alleged that the translation was inappropriate and that the state government had chosen the translator. The BJP's response comes amidst social media trolling regarding the translation.

"I want to tell the Chief Minister, a prominent leader of the INDIA alliance, and Shashi Tharoor, who is also present here, that when this port is inaugurated, it will be a sleepless night for many in the same INDI alliance," said the Prime Minister. The translator, in Malayalam, said “Focus should be given to issues pertaining to Indian airlines.” The Prime Minister corrected the translator on stage, saying that even if the translator didn't understand, the people did.

BJP targets Kerala govt for translation error

S Suresh, BJP state secretary said that the event was organsised by the state government and the translator was chosen by them as well. “When the Prime Minister is commending Kerala's development, the translation could have been in pure Malayalam that upholds the language's cultural pride. I am not speaking too much about it, but it was an event that the whole world was watching. The translation had a lot of English words as well,” he added

Ganesh Puthur, a writer and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar Winner, took to X to share his feelings. "Some translators really crack me up. PM #Modi at Vizhinjam said #Kerala CM is an important pillar of the INDI Alliance — translator confidently goes: “The PM is speaking about Indian Airlines.”