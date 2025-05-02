Pawan Kalyan, at an Amaravati reconstruction event attended by PM Narendra Modi, thanked the farmers who gave land for Amaravati and declared their struggle a righteous victory.

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all smiles when he met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday, so much so that the PM gifted Pawan Kalyan a chocolate while greeting him. The heartwarming gesture was witnessed during the laying of the foundation stone at Amaravati and announcement of several projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore.

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the relentless five-year struggle of the Amaravati farmers. He reiterated their promise of Amaravati as the permanent capital and affirmed their commitment to it. He recalled the farmers' contribution of 34,000 acres of land for Amaravati.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized the unforgettable struggle of the capital region farmers over the past five years, highlighting their hardship. He criticized the previous government for attempting to erase Amaravati's future and mentioned the police brutality faced by the farmers.

Acknowledging the farmers' suffering amidst police violence and barbed wire fences, Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to PM Modi for allocating funds for Amaravati's development, fulfilling his promise. He vowed to never forget the farmers' sacrifice.

Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the loss of 27 lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and considered it fortunate for Andhra Pradesh that the Prime Minister visited despite the circumstances. He stated that the Prime Minister recognized the sacrifices of the Amaravati farmers.