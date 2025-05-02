The ECB has barred transgender women from all levels of women’s cricket, citing a recent UK Supreme Court ruling that defines sex based on biology. Trans women can still play in open or mixed-gender cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a significant policy shift, banning transgender women from participating in women’s and girls’ cricket at all levels with immediate effect. The decision follows recent legal guidance and growing debate over fairness and eligibility in women’s sports.

According to the updated transgender regulations released by the ECB on Friday, only players whose biological sex is female will be eligible to compete in women’s and girls’ cricket. Transgender women and girls will now only be permitted to play in open or mixed-gender cricket formats.

The move comes in the wake of an April 15 Supreme Court ruling in the UK, which clarified that the legal definition of "woman" pertains specifically to biological sex. This ruling played a key role in shaping the ECB's new policy direction.

In a statement, the ECB said its updated regulations are intended to balance inclusivity with fairness and safety in the game. “Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible,” the board noted. “However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary.”

While some groups have welcomed the decision as a move toward maintaining a level playing field, others have raised concerns about its impact on transgender athletes who feel increasingly marginalised from competitive sport.

The ECB emphasized that its commitment to inclusivity remains intact and condemned all forms of discrimination: “Abuse and discrimination have no place in our sport. We are committed to ensuring cricket is played in a spirit of respect and inclusivity.”

The new regulations apply across all levels of the sport under the ECB’s governance—from grassroots clubs to elite domestic competitions.

This decision follows similar moves in other sports bodies in the UK and globally, as organizations re-evaluate transgender participation policies in light of legal and scientific developments.