President Droupadi Murmu said the future of humanity is rooted in faith and consciousness as she graced the launch ceremony of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26, 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust', at Lucknow on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Dy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Lucknow.

President Stresses on Unity and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

During the event, President Murmu extended her best wishes to the Brahma Kumaris and emphasised that India's ancient civilisation and culture have imparted the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). She stated that the future of humanity is rooted in faith and consciousness. Additionally, she highlighted that the theme of the G20 Summit, held in India in 2023, conveyed a message of unity to the world.

The future of humanity is based on faith and consciousness... India's ancient civilisation and culture have given the world the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam...Revolutionary changes have taken place in the country today, reflecting these changes, and people are becoming more educated than ever before....The G20 Summit was held in India in 2023. The theme was "One World, One Earth, One Family." "The purpose of all these efforts is to convey the message of unity to the world. Today, it is essential not to move forward but to look within ourselves. Brahma Kumaris are taking this step forward, and I extend my best wishes to them," said President Murmu.

Governor Appreciates Organisation's Efforts

Additionally, State Governor Anandiben Patel appreciated the efforts of the Brahma Kumaris organisation, stating that at a time when humanity appears to be in decline, the organisation is working to revive human values in the country. She also pledged to awaken the inner self and work in the national interest.

"This organization is working on many national-building activities. It is a matter of great significance for all of us that the country's largest organisation is working on this. Today, when humanity is in decline, this organisation is working to awaken humanity in the country. When people begin to look at themselves, they break free from caste and class discrimination. We all expect cooperation from each other. We all pledge to awaken our inner self and work for the national interest," said Anandiben Patel (ANI).