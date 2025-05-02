BJP ministers slammed former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of leaving behind a legacy of potholes and pending civic issues and praised the leadership of current CM Rekha Gupta.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Ravindra Singh Negi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year governance for neglecting city infrastructure and praised CM Rekha Gupta and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for quick action since the BJP took charge.

Chahal took a dig at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of leaving behind a legacy of potholes and pending civic issues. “During the previous AAP government, were there potholes in the party or was the party in a pothole?” he remarked. “I congratulate the Delhi CM and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for fixing problem areas like Minto Bridge, which was notorious for hours-long traffic jams.”

BJP MLA from Patparganj, Ravindra Singh Negi, echoed the sentiment, saying, “They ruled for 12 years, and we’ve only had 65 days. In that time, we’ve already started cleaning the drains. Now officers and ministers will be visible on the ground—we won’t sit at home like AAP did.”

Meanwhile, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal reviewed operations at the NDMC command centre after a rainstorm caused flooding across Delhi. He reported that NDMC teams quickly responded, ensuring no waterlogging on NDMC-managed roads. “We received 25 complaints—12 for waterlogging and the rest for power cuts. All have been resolved,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking at the flag-off of 400 e-buses at Kushak Nalla depot, highlighted the significance of recent unseasonal rains. “This early morning downpour was a wake-up call before monsoon. Our triple-engine government—Centre, Delhi, and local bodies—is working as one to fix Delhi’s long-standing problems.”

Taking a jab at her predecessor, Gupta said, “Kejriwal must not have heard the thunder; he must have been sleeping in his soundproof Sheeshmahal. No previous government ever sent ministers or a chief minister out on the roads during a crisis.”