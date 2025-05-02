Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife and children are not Indian citizens and hinted at Gogoi's ties to Pakistan, intensifying political tensions during panchayat elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that Gogoi’s wife and children are not Indian citizens and suggesting that Gogoi recently spent 15 days in Pakistan.

Speaking to media, Sarma said, “I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi’s son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda.”

He also questioned why Gogoi’s wife was allegedly receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, further fuelling speculation about Gogoi’s supposed foreign ties.

Sarma took to X to pose several pointed questions to the Congress leader:

Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days?

Does your wife receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing in India?

What is the citizenship status of your wife and children?

Sarma warned that “many more questions will follow.”

Gogoi responded sharply, challenging Sarma to resign if he failed to prove these accusations. The Congress MP framed the remarks as part of a personal and political smear campaign.

The political slugfest between the two leaders has escalated online as Assam holds panchayat elections in two phases. Voting for the first phase took place on Friday across 14 districts, including Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The second phase is scheduled for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and counting will take place on May 11.

Over 1.80 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in 25,007 polling stations. To ensure peaceful polling, the Assam State Election Commission deployed more than 1.20 lakh polling personnel and a strong contingent of security forces.

The BJP-led NDA has already won 37 Zila Parishad seats unopposed (35 by BJP and two by ally AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 by BJP, 29 by AGP), strengthening its position ahead of vote counting.