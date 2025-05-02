Six districts in Kerala are under a red alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, while other districts face orange and yellow alerts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in Kerala as the state braces for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming hours. The red alert, which will remain in effect for the next three hours, applies to Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An orange alert has been announced for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, while a yellow alert is in place for Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.

According to the IMD, Kerala is expected to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour between 5 PM and 8 PM today.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast continued thunderstorms in isolated areas of Kerala on May 2, 5, and 6, with wind speeds between 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. On May 3 and 4, similar conditions are expected, although with slightly lower wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Thunderstorms are potentially hazardous weather events capable of causing serious damage to life, property, and communication infrastructure. The public is urged to act with caution and follow safety measures as soon as storm clouds appear. Seeking shelter indoors at the first sign of a thunderstorm is essential, as remaining in open spaces increases the risk of lightning strikes. During strong winds and thunderstorms, all doors and windows should be securely closed, and it is advised to avoid standing near them. Remaining indoors and limiting contact with walls and floors can reduce the risk of injury.

It is important to disconnect electrical appliances during a thunderstorm and avoid using any electrical equipment. While mobile phones are generally safe to use, landline phones should be avoided. If the sky appears overcast, all outdoor activity should be halted, including playing on terraces or open grounds. Taking shelter under trees or parking vehicles beneath them poses a serious danger during thunderstorms and should be strictly avoided.

Those inside vehicles should stay seated with windows closed and limbs inside, as cars can offer a level of protection. Traveling on bicycles, motorcycles, or tractors during a storm is highly discouraged. Retrieving clothes or unsecured items from outdoors during such weather also increases the risk of lightning exposure and should be avoided. Lightweight objects that may be carried away by strong winds should be secured in advance.

People are advised not to bathe during a thunderstorm or collect water from taps, as lightning can travel through plumbing. Activities like fishing or swimming in lakes, rivers, or seas should be immediately stopped at the first sign of a storm. Boats should return to shore promptly, and individuals should never remain on open decks or continue fishing or casting nets during a thunderstorm.

Flying kites, sitting on rooftops or trees, and tying pets in open areas are also considered unsafe. Individuals should not go out to retrieve or move pets during storm conditions, as this could put their lives at risk. If someone is caught outside with no immediate shelter, they should crouch down with their feet together and head tucked low to reduce their profile and minimize the chance of being struck.

Lightning protection measures such as installing lightning rods on buildings and using surge protectors for electrical equipment are highly recommended. Lightning strikes can cause burns, hearing or vision loss, and in some cases, cardiac arrest. It is crucial to remember that a person struck by lightning does not carry an electrical charge and is safe to touch. Immediate first aid can save lives, especially within the first thirty seconds after a strike, and medical attention should be sought without delay.

Residents across Kerala are urged to remain alert, take weather warnings seriously, and prioritize their safety as thunderstorms and heavy rains continue to affect the region.