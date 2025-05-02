New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc presence of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Friday said that they will take part in the PM's program as one is Kerala CM and another is Thiruvanathapuram MP.



"Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief minister, and Shashi Tharoor is the MP from Thiruvanathapuram, so they will take part in the PM's program. Usko samjhna ki BJP ke saath aagai, iss par koun vishvas karaiga (who will trust this)," Shukla told ANI.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a political jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram stating that the presence of Shashi Tharoor on stage "would disturb the sleep" of many people.



In his address during the public event after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "I want to tell Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here."



"Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many", Prime Minister Modi said.



While the translator who translated the Prime Minister's message in Hindi to Malayalam did not deliver the exact translation, PM Modi said, "The message has gone wherever it has to go."



Tharoor, a four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, had recently praised the PM Modi-led Central government over his remarks on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Tharoor had also been criticised by his party colleagues over PM Modi's diplomatic tasks with US President Donald Trump.



Tharoor on Thursday greeted PM Modi at the airport and took to X to post "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency."



PM Modi inaugurated the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandreshekar among others.



PM Modi emphasised that the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an example of "new-age development," as it is situated at the confluence of a deep sea. On the other hand, there are a lot of opportunities, which is the beauty of nature.



Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended the gratitude of PM Modi on behalf of the people of the state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation.



The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited commenced the construction on December 5, 2015. (ANI)

