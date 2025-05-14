09:47 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No film shoots in Turkey: AICWA announces total boycott amid Indo-Pak tensions

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has announced a total boycott of Turkey for film shoots and collaborations, citing its support for Pakistan amid rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

09:36 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Stop online sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise: Govt to E-commerce giants in India

The CCPA has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to remove Pakistani flag merchandise amid rising Indo-Pak tensions.

08:41 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Suspected spy arrested in Haryana's Panipat for leaking information to Pakistan

A private security guard was arrested in Haryana’s Panipat for allegedly supplying sensitive information to individuals in Pakistan.

07:08 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India's homegrown 'Bhargavastra' system to destroy drone swarm test-fired successfully (WATCH)

A new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode 'Bhargavastra', has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.

07:00 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: IAF jammed, bypassed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence in just 23 mins

Demonstrating its technological capabilities during “Operation Sindoor”, Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.

06:46 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Anger over support to Pakistan: 15,000 bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan from UP cancelled

EaseMyTrip and MakeMyTrip have urged Indians to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

06:39 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: JNU suspends agreement with Turkey's Inonu University, cites national security

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it has cancelled a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University. 

 

05:03 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: Pakistan confirms death of 2 more army personnel in India's Operation Sindoor; toll now 13

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two more causalities of Pakistan Army soldiers during India’s Operation Sindoor, taking the toll to 13.

04:07 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Odisha: 21 Pakistani crew members on crude oil ship prompt security clampdown at Paradip Port

Odisha Police tighten security at Paradip port after a crude oil ship with 21 Pakistani crew members arrives amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

03:39 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Suffered a lot, now he'll find peace': Political parties welcome BSF Constable Purnam Shaw back to India

Bhola Shaw, father of the BSF jawan, said that now that his son has returned, he must continue to protect his country.

03:18 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Keller: Indian Army releases photos of weapons seized from three LeT terrorists in Shopian encounter

Three LeT terrorists, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Keller forest as the Indian Army released images of recovered AK-series rifles and ammunition.

01:00 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Who is PK Shaw? BSF jawan detained by Pakistan, repatriated after 3 weeks

Shaw was detained on April 23, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists.

12:32 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: After Chinese propoganda media, now India blocks X account of Turkiye's TRT world

The X account handle of Turkish public broadcaster TRT world was withheld in India.

12:00 PM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'VPN istemal kar sakte hain': Pakistani YouTube channel requests Indians to watch its drama amid ban

Popular Pakistani entertainment YouTube channel HUM TV appealed to its Indian audience to watch its dramas amid a ban due to India-Pakistan conflict, that has restricted access to its content.

11:55 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Fact Check: Are India and Pakistan holding second round of DGMO talks on May 14? Here's the truth

The Indian Army has refuted reports claiming a second round of DGMO talks with Pakistan on Wednesday, confirming no such meeting is scheduled.

11:31 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: BSF Jawan PK Shaw, in custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, handed over to India

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw (PK Shaw) who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border into Pakistan on April 23, 2025, has been handed over to India today.

11:29 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India blocks China's Global Times, Xinhua news agency's X accounts over disinformation during Operation Sindoor

India blocks Chinese state media outlets Global Times and Xinhua News Agency on X for spreading fake news and disinformation during Operation Sindoor.

10:54 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India-Pakistan ceasefire: Nowshera residents suffer as Pakistani shelling hits civilian areas

The locals residing in the border villages have demanded that the government compensate them for the damaged houses.

09:10 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Nuclear radition leak rumours in Pakistan grows as US remains tight-lipped post Operation Sindoor (WATCH)

US silence over alleged nuclear radiation leak in Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor adds fuel to growing global suspicion and diplomatic tension.

08:48 AM (IST) May 14

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India-Pakistan ceasefire: Why Pakistan's economy will keep bleeding despite ceasefire

The treaty has governed the use of water from six rivers flowing between the two nations and is vital to Pakistan’s agricultural survival.

