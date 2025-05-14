The All Indian Cine Workers Association has announced a total boycott of Turkey for film shoots and collaborations, citing its support for Pakistan amid rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Home
- India
- India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No film shoots in Turkey: AICWA announces total boycott amid Indo-Pak tensions
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No film shoots in Turkey: AICWA announces total boycott amid Indo-Pak tensions
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No film shoots in Turkey: AICWA announces total boycott amid Indo-Pak tensions
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Stop online sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise: Govt to E-commerce giants in India
The CCPA has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to remove Pakistani flag merchandise amid rising Indo-Pak tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Suspected spy arrested in Haryana's Panipat for leaking information to Pakistan
A private security guard was arrested in Haryana’s Panipat for allegedly supplying sensitive information to individuals in Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India's homegrown 'Bhargavastra' system to destroy drone swarm test-fired successfully (WATCH)
A new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode 'Bhargavastra', has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: IAF jammed, bypassed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence in just 23 mins
Demonstrating its technological capabilities during “Operation Sindoor”, Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Anger over support to Pakistan: 15,000 bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan from UP cancelled
EaseMyTrip and MakeMyTrip have urged Indians to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: JNU suspends agreement with Turkey's Inonu University, cites national security
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it has cancelled a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: Pakistan confirms death of 2 more army personnel in India's Operation Sindoor; toll now 13
Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two more causalities of Pakistan Army soldiers during India’s Operation Sindoor, taking the toll to 13.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Odisha: 21 Pakistani crew members on crude oil ship prompt security clampdown at Paradip Port
Odisha Police tighten security at Paradip port after a crude oil ship with 21 Pakistani crew members arrives amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Suffered a lot, now he'll find peace': Political parties welcome BSF Constable Purnam Shaw back to India
Bhola Shaw, father of the BSF jawan, said that now that his son has returned, he must continue to protect his country.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Keller: Indian Army releases photos of weapons seized from three LeT terrorists in Shopian encounter
Three LeT terrorists, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Keller forest as the Indian Army released images of recovered AK-series rifles and ammunition.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Who is PK Shaw? BSF jawan detained by Pakistan, repatriated after 3 weeks
Shaw was detained on April 23, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: After Chinese propoganda media, now India blocks X account of Turkiye's TRT world
The X account handle of Turkish public broadcaster TRT world was withheld in India.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'VPN istemal kar sakte hain': Pakistani YouTube channel requests Indians to watch its drama amid ban
Popular Pakistani entertainment YouTube channel HUM TV appealed to its Indian audience to watch its dramas amid a ban due to India-Pakistan conflict, that has restricted access to its content.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Fact Check: Are India and Pakistan holding second round of DGMO talks on May 14? Here's the truth
The Indian Army has refuted reports claiming a second round of DGMO talks with Pakistan on Wednesday, confirming no such meeting is scheduled.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: BSF Jawan PK Shaw, in custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, handed over to India
BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw (PK Shaw) who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border into Pakistan on April 23, 2025, has been handed over to India today.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India blocks China's Global Times, Xinhua news agency's X accounts over disinformation during Operation Sindoor
India blocks Chinese state media outlets Global Times and Xinhua News Agency on X for spreading fake news and disinformation during Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India-Pakistan ceasefire: Nowshera residents suffer as Pakistani shelling hits civilian areas
The locals residing in the border villages have demanded that the government compensate them for the damaged houses.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Nuclear radition leak rumours in Pakistan grows as US remains tight-lipped post Operation Sindoor (WATCH)
US silence over alleged nuclear radiation leak in Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor adds fuel to growing global suspicion and diplomatic tension.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India-Pakistan ceasefire: Why Pakistan's economy will keep bleeding despite ceasefire
The treaty has governed the use of water from six rivers flowing between the two nations and is vital to Pakistan’s agricultural survival.