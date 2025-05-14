The CCPA has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to remove Pakistani flag merchandise amid rising Indo-Pak tensions.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to multiple e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart, ordering the removal of Pakistani flag-themed merchandise from their platforms. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed the move on Wednesday, stating that such insensitivity would not be tolerated, especially in the current national context.

Other platforms served notices include Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation. The notices come amid surging India and Pakistan tensions.

"The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise," Joshi said in a post on social media.

“Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws,” he added.

However, the post did not mention the specific laws being violated through the sale of these items.

The regulatory crackdown follows increased tensions between India and Pakistan after 26 people were killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this month. Last week, India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), several key air bases, radar and air defence systems.