Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two more causalities of Pakistan Army soldiers during India’s Operation Sindoor, taking the toll to 13.

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two more causalities of Pakistan Army soldiers during India’s Operation Sindoor, taking the toll to 13. They have been identified as Muhammad Naveed Shaheed & Senior technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed, killed in India’s airstrikes.

Islamabad, for the first time since the launch of Operation Sindoor, admitted on Tuesday that India’s decisive military action resulted in the deaths of 11 Pakistani military personnel killed and left 78 injured.

The Pakistan military released names of several personnel killed in the strikes. Among the Pakistan air force casualties were Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq, and Senior Technician Mubashir.

Pakistan army fatalities included Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar, and Sepoy Nisar.

With latest addition, official DG ISPR data suggests 13 Pakistani soldiers killed and 78 injured till now.

The casualties occurred during India’s major counterterrorism strike in a strong retaliatory action of Pahalgam terroar attack codenamed, Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7. As part of the offensive, carried out precision strikes on nine terror launchpads, including major hubs of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and in Muridke.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone incursions into Indian airspace over subsequent nights. These drones were swiftly intercepted and neutralised by India's air defence systems.

After Pak's incursion, India escalated its response, targeting and reportedly destroying key Pakistani military and air infrastructure, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and the Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

Both countries reached an understanding to end hostilities on Saturday, an initiative that reportedly came from Islamabad, however, the ceasefire was short-lived. Pakistan violated the agreement within hours of talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides.