In the wake of India’s precision strikes to uproot terrorism under Operation Sindoor, speculation is intensifying over a possible nuclear radiation leak in Pakistan—fuelled now by a cryptic response from the United States.

When asked directly whether a US team had been sent to Pakistan to probe an alleged nuclear radiation leak, the US State Department neither confirmed nor denied the claim. Instead, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott, replied: “There is nothing to preview on that at this time.”

The evasive response has only deepened suspicions online, with some users and analysts interpreting it as an implicit acknowledgment. Posts widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) called the State Department’s words “panic dressed as diplomacy” and boldly declared: “WE HAVE HIT IT.”

The ambiguity from Washington arrives amid swirling rumours that Pakistan may have suffered a radiation leak following Indian airstrikes, launched by India in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives.

Theories of Radiation Leak in Pakistan Go Viral

A viral, though disputed, document allegedly from Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change reported a radiological emergency near Chattar Plain, claiming elevated radiation levels and the involvement of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and IAEA notification. The letter, riddled with anomalies—including a fake timestamp and references to fictitious agencies—was flagged by multiple fact-checkers as likely fabricated. Yet, the lack of any official statement from Pakistan’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) or the IAEA has kept the rumours alive.

Adding to the intrigue, open source intelligence trackers reported the presence of a Beechcraft B350 Aerial Measuring System aircraft—previously operated by the US Department of Energy and used to detect radioactive leaks—flying over Pakistani airspace shortly after the strikes. Some defence experts argued that the aircraft had been transferred to Pakistan’s Army Aviation, but its origins and purpose during the period remain ambiguous.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s unexplained airlift of boron—a chemical used to neutralise radiation—into Pakistan has also been widely cited as potential circumstantial evidence of a radiological emergency.

MEA on Pakistan ‘Nuclear Leakage’ Claims

Amidst the international fog, India has remained resolute and transparent. On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a firm clarification regarding rumours over claims about a nuclear facility being targeted in Kirana Hills in Pakistan.

At a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Pakistan's government officially denied these allegations on record. There's talk of some social media posts about Egyptian, American aircraft, etc., but those questions are for them to answer, not for us. In the defence briefing, our side made things very clear as to what the target was, etc. The Pakistan Foreign Minister also has made some comments.”

Jaiswal made it clear that India’s military actions were strictly within the conventional domain. “The military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain. This was also made very clear in the defence briefing yesterday... There were some reports, however, that the Pakistan National Command Authority will meet on 10th May. But this was later denied by the Pakistan FM. He himself denied the nuclear angle on record," he added.

No Nuclear Blackmail Will Be Tolerated: India to Pakistan

India reiterated that it would not be intimidated by nuclear posturing. “India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted, invoking it in conversations with various countries. We have also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region,” Jaiswal added.

Director General of Air Operations, AK Bharti, also responded to the social media chatter about Kirana Hills in a pointed, somewhat sarcastic tone. “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hill houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it. We've not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," he had said.

India did confirm hitting key Pakistani military installations, including Nur Jahan and Sargodha airbases. Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on May 10, 2025, showed extensive damage to four Pakistani air bases: Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation reportedly targeted and destroyed terror hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and beyond, degrading Pakistan’s air combat capabilities and disrupting its military command structures.

“In the last week, as a result of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has seen its terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and other places destroyed. Thereafter, its military capabilities were significantly degraded by us and key airbases effectively put out of action,” Jaiswal noted.

Jaiswal concluded with a stinging remark directed at Islamabad. “We are living in a day and age where you have satellite pictures available commercially. I urge you to look at the satellite pictures of the sites which Pakistan says or claims to have attacked in India. Contrast it with the sites and places which we successfully targeted and destroyed. That will give you a clear answer. Claiming victory is an old habit," he said.

While the Indian government remains composed and factual in its communication, Pakistan's opaque handling and the US State Department’s evasive language have only added layers of intrigue. Until an official international investigation or confirmation emerges, the rumour of a nuclear radiation leak in Pakistan remains in the realm of plausible deniability—and strategic embarrassment.