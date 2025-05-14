A 24-year-old man identified as Nauman Ilahi was arrested in Haryana’s Panipat district on Tuesday for allegedly supplying sensitive information to individuals in Pakistan, according to the Haryana Police.

Ilahi, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a private security guard in Panipat at the time of his arrest, police officials said on Wednesday.

“...(Ilahi) was in contact with some people in Pakistan and was supplying sensitive information to them,” said Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, who is also holding additional charge as SP of Panipat.

When asked for further details on the individuals Ilahi was in touch with, Punia said, “These things are part of investigations. We have seized his mobile phone, and further investigation is ongoing.”

The arrest comes at a time of heightened security alert across Haryana in the aftermath of the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Tensions between the two countries had escalated to the point of near-conflict following India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, with four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. However, on May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to cease all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Ilahi’s arrest also comes shortly after a separate espionage case was reported in neighbouring Punjab. Punjab Police recently arrested two individuals, including a woman, for allegedly being involved in spying activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi.

In the wake of this arrest, the MEA expelled the official for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status. The ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India. India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.