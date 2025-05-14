The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it has cancelled a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it has cancelled a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University. In a post on X, JNU said that the decision has been taken "due to national security considerations".

"Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice," Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) wrote on X.

India-Turkiye trade ties

India's trade relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan are expected to come under strain due to Ankara and Baku backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes, Operation Sindoor, on terror camps in Pakistan.

Following their support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across the country, with online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting these nations.

Indian traders too have started boycotting Turkish products such as apples and marble.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.

During the conflict, Pakistan used Turkish drones in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations.