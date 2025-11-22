Wing Commander Naman Syal, 34, was killed after his Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025. His native village in Himachal Pradesh is in mourning. The IAF has announced a court of inquiry into the accident.

The death of Wing Commander Naman Syal, who tragically lost his life in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025, has left his native village in deep mourning. The 34-year-old pilot, originally from Patiyalkar village in Tehsil Nagrota Bagwan, is survived by his wife, also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, their six-year-old daughter and his parents. Relatives and villagers gathered in his hometown, overwhelmed with grief, upon hearing the news of the tragic incident.

Family and Village in Mourning

Speaking to ANI, his uncle, Joginder Nath Syal, recalled the moment he learned of the crash, "We received information about the crash around 5:00 pm, when his father called me and told me to watch the news. People of the village have gathered here and all are very sad..."

Ramesh Kumar, a relative of Wing Commander Syal, shared his sadness with ANI, added, "Namansh Syal's parents are currently at the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. His wife, who also serves in the IAF, is in Kolkata for a course. His father, Jagannath Syal, served in the Indian Army's Medical Corps and later worked in the education department, retiring as a principal. The entire village is very sad today." He further added, "He's my brother-in-law... He was supposed to get a promotion. At 34, he was a squadron leader. He was a very humble man. "

IAF Statement and Investigation

Earlier, the Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

Crash Details and Eyewitness Reports

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported. Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was."

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. "It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.

The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show. (ANI)