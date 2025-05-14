BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw (PK Shaw) who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border into Pakistan on April 23, 2025, has been handed over to India today.

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw (PK Shaw) who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border into Pakistan on April 23, 2025, has been handed over to India today.

"Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols," said a press statement released by the BSF.

“With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible,” it added.

The soldier, identified as Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion, was on routine duty near farmland. The detention had occurred, a day after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, near the Ferozepur sector of Punjab, and Shaw was reportedly accompanying local farmers when he strayed across the border fence.

According to BSF sources, Singh had walked ahead to rest in the shade amid the rising afternoon heat when he was detained by Pakistan Rangers.

The return of PK Shaw comes days after India-Pakistan agreed to reached a military understanding following a four-day military conflict. India had launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.