New Delhi: BSF Constable Purnam Shaw was repatriated to India after an understanding was reached between India and Pakistan on the cessation of hostilities.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajai Rai welcomed the development, saying, "The Pakistani Army had captured him for a long time. He had to be freed, and today that has finally happened. I extend my good wishes to BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw. He endured a lot during this time, and now, he will finally find peace."



Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also welcomed Shaw's repatriation, "This is a welcome thing. This shows that the ceasefire is having some effect on the ground...Pakistan has an old habit of saying one thing and doing another...Ceasefire is a good step to establish peace between the two countries."

BJP MP Tarun Chugh said that the repatriation highlighted the PM's string leadership.



“India's brilliance and power are visible. This has highlighted the power of the brave Indian Army and the Prime Minister's strong leadership that, be it Abhinandan or Purnam, every Indian soldier is precious to us, and the Indian army knows how to protect its soldiers.” The Pakistan government has repatriated India's Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw. The BSF Constable had accidentally crossed the border during his duty on April 23 and had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers, a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force said.



According to the BSF statement release, "Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025, around 1150 hrs and was detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible."



A mix of emotions was witnessed at the residence of Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who has been repatriated by Pakistan after being captured on April 23. Bhola Shaw, father of the BSF jawan, said that now that his son has returned, he must continue to protect his country.

"On the 24th day, the government (centre and state) brought my son back from Pakistan. I thank all of them. I want my son to continue protecting his country. I would appreciate PM Modi for Operation Sindoor," he added.



Rajni Shaw, wife of the now repatriated BSF jawan, informed that she had a conversation with her husband over video call after nearly 22 days and said, “I talked to him over video call after 22 days. I couldn't recognise him, given his beard had grown.” She said the Commanding Officer (CO) had called her up in the morning to inform her about her husband's return from Pakistan. Rajni Shaw said that her husband seemed fit and fine.



"He was in Pakistan for over 20 days. I felt happy after the Commanding Officer (CO) called up in the morning that PK sahab had returned to India, and he was doing fine. There was no need to worry, the CO said. I even talked to my husband. He is physically fit. He is expected to call me again. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their efforts to help with the return of her husband.