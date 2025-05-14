Demonstrating its technological capabilities during “Operation Sindoor”, Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.

Demonstrating its technological capabilities during “Operation Sindoor”, Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.

Pakistan’s air defence was not able to work and neutralize Indian strikes, rendering the Chinese-origin air defence systems helpless.

An official statement stated that “Operation Sindoor” also produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralized by Indian systems. These included the much-hyped PL-15 missiles of Chinese origin, Turkish origin YIHA Kamikaze drones and Pakistan’s long-range rockets, quad-copters and commercial drones. All of them were shot down by India’s multi-layered air defence grid.

In order to safeguard its military and civilian assets, India deployed MANPADS, short range missile systems, medium and long range air defence systems, proving to be force multipliers during the operation. The Indian armed forces also used legacy air defence gun systems such as L-70s, Zu-23mm, Schilka among others.

On May 9 – 10 night, India carried out a retaliatory strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases, including Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision.

During the operation, Indian armed forces also used loitering munitions which devastated Islamabad, destroying their high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems.

In a statement, the government said: “All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems.”

“The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated.”

The debris which were recovered and identified, showed that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India’s indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior.

Because of multi-layered air defence grid in place, Pakistan Air Force attacks were prevented on its airfields and logistic installations during the night of May 9-10.