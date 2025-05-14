The Odisha Police on Wednesday intensified security measures at Paradip port following the arrival of a crude oil-laden vessel with 21 Pakistani crew members on board, officials said.

The ship, identified as ‘MT Siren II’, docked at the port early on Wednesday. It was en route from South Korea via Singapore and is carrying crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), officials informed. Of the 25 crew members on the vessel, the remaining are Indian and Thai nationals.

Marine Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were deployed in greater numbers after authorities received details of the crew from the Immigration Department.

"Security arrangements have been tightened by Odisha Marine Police and the CISF after receiving information about the crew members from the Immigration Department," said Marine Police Station inspector in-charge Babita Dehuri.

The port town has been placed on high alert amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Indian armed forces' successful Operation Sindoor launched in response to the heinous April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The vessel is currently anchored at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) system, located about 20 km from the coastline, and is carrying approximately 11,350 metric tonnes of crude oil.

“Orders have also been issued that no crew will be allowed to leave the ship during evacuation of the crude oil,” the police officer added.