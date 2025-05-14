Popular Pakistani entertainment YouTube channel HUM TV appealed to its Indian audience to watch its dramas amid a ban due to India-Pakistan conflict, that has restricted access to its content.

Popular Pakistani entertainment YouTube channel HUM TV appealed to its Indian audience to watch its dramas amid a ban due to India-Pakistan conflict, that has restricted access to its content. The channel, which boasts a massive fanbase across South Asia, suggested that Indian viewers could still watch their dramas — by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

“VPN istemal kar sakte hain” (You can use a VPN), read the pinned comment on a Pakistani drama streaming on Hum TV YouTube channel, subtly encouraging Indian fans to continue watching their shows.

For years, Pakistani dramas like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Bin Roye gained popularity and have captivated Indian viewers.

India bans Pakistani content amid conflict

The Government of India recently directed all online streaming platforms, including OTT services and digital intermediaries, to immediately halt the streaming of content originating from Pakistan. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), cites national security concerns and the need to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Centre also banned the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists in India, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and others.

The directive came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Officials believe content originating from Pakistan could potentially contain narratives or messaging that run counter to India’s national interest, either explicitly or implicitly.

In the past, Pakistani artists have been banned from working in India, and Indian films have been periodically taken off-air in Pakistan.