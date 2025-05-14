In a significant development, Pakistan on Wednesday (May 14) handed over Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnam Kumar Shaw to Indian authorities, days after he was detained for inadvertently crossing the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. It is reportedly said that the repatriation took place at 10:30 am, with Pakistani Rangers transferring Shaw to the BSF in a peaceful exchange conducted under established protocols.

Shaw was detained on April 23, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists. According to officials, the jawan was in full uniform and carrying his service AK-47 rifle when he mistakenly crossed over during routine field monitoring duties near the border. He was part of the BSF's 24th Battalion, which had recently been redeployed from Srinagar and was tasked with overseeing agricultural activity in the border-adjacent fields.

His accidental crossing called for immediate diplomatic engagement between Indian and Pakistani officials. A flag meeting between the two border forces was held to negotiate his release, a standard practice in such incidents, which have occurred periodically over the years.

The news brought relief to Shaw's family in Hooghly district, West Bengal. His father, Bholanath Sahu, had earlier expressed concern over the lack of information. "He was serving the nation, and now we don't even know whether he is safe or not," he had said anxiously before the handover. The family had been informed by authorities that efforts were underway to bring Shaw back, though no timeline had been provided.

Shaw's wife, Rajani, recounted the last conversation she had with him. "He called me on Tuesday night. That was the last time I heard his voice," she said. The couple's seven-year-old son had been repeatedly asking about his father, unaware of the situation. "A friend called and told us he had been detained. We were shocked," Rajani said, breaking down as she urged the government to ensure his safe return.

The handover comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan, in response, initiated cross-border shelling and drone attacks, further escalating the situation.