The X account handle of Turkish public broadcaster TRT world was withheld in India on Wednesday, soon after the Indian government blocked the official X accounts of China’s state-run media outlets Global Times and Xinhua News Agency over repeated dissemination of disinformation, fake news, and propaganda targeting India—particularly amid the recent military conflict with Pakistan.

When users try to access the social media account, they get the message: "Account withheld. @trtworld has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

The development comes as Indians have been boycotting products from Turkey and are also avoiding the country as a tourist destination in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's drone and missile attacks against India.

Global Times and Xinhua News Agency blocked

India has also banned the official X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua News Agency of China for spreading pro-Pakistan propaganda. Xinhua News Agency is official state news agency of the People's Republic of China.

This development comes in the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

India on Wednesday outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said.