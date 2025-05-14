The Indian Army has refuted reports claiming a second round of DGMO talks with Pakistan on Wednesday, confirming no such meeting is scheduled.

Amid ongoing efforts to de-escalate military tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor—a series of precision strikes launched by India last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack—a fresh report on Wednesday claimed that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two nations were set to hold a second round of talks in the evening.

However, the Indian Army has denied this report, calling it factually incorrect. “There is No Talk planned today. The story is incorrect,” the Army said in a statement issued, refuting the claim.

This clarification comes in the wake of a media report suggesting that both sides were expected to exchange plans by Wednesday on troop de-escalation along the borders and forward areas following the May 10 ceasefire understanding.

What Transpired During The May 12 DGMO Talks

On Monday, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan held a nearly 45-minute conversation over the hotline. The talks, which were scheduled for noon but began around 5:00 PM, focused on reinforcing the understanding that both sides must not fire a “single shot” or initiate any “aggressive and inimical” military action against each other.

“Talks between DGMOs were held at 5:00 PM. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed,” the Indian Army had said in a statement.

“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” it had added.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, effective immediately. The ceasefire arrangement followed four days of heightened tensions marked by drone, missile, and long-range artillery exchanges targeting military installations on both sides.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. This led to retaliatory attempts by Pakistan on May 8, 9, and 10 to target Indian military bases, which were effectively foiled by India’s air defence systems.

The Indian military responded by inflicting heavy damage on several Pakistani military installations, including air bases, command and control centres, radar sites, and air defence systems.

Addressing a media briefing on the operation earlier this week, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated, “We have also iterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind.”