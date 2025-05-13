India expels a Pakistani official from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for activities against diplomatic norms, giving him 24 hours to leave.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India declares Pakistani diplomat persona non grata, orders departure within 24 hours
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: "It is Lashkar front": India to ramp up diplomatic push to designate TRF as terror group at UNSC
India is committed to having The Resistance Front (TRF) designated as a terrorist entity by the UNSC. India will present further evidence to the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: "Blatant disregard for international law": India slams Pakistan for targeting Gurudwara, civilians in J-K
Following India's precision strikes on terror infrastructure, Pakistan retaliated by shelling civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in numerous casualties.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Indus treaty to remain suspended until Pakistan abjures support for terrorism: MEA
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. India asserts the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Any J&K issue must be addressed bilaterally by India and Pakistan: MEA amid post-Operation Sindoor ceasefire
MEA has reaffirmed India's firm stance on Jammu and Kashmir. MEA Spokesperson said that India has a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India-Pak tensions: 'Ban Turkey' trend gains momentum in Pune as traders boycott Turkish apples
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the ‘Ban Turkey’ movement has intensified in Pune, with traders and citizens boycotting Turkish apples. The move reflects growing public anger over Turkey’s support for Pakistan and recent terror incidents.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'No place safe for terrorists in Pakistan': PM Modi praises 'Hind ki Sena' at Adampur airbase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Adampur Air Base and interacted with air force personnel and soldiers. In his address to the jawans, the PM said that Pakistan repeatedly tried to strike key Indian air bases, including Adampur
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: PM Modi stands tall before S-400 missile system, busts Pakistan's false destruction claims
PM Modi visited Adampur airbase and posed beside the S-400 system, debunking Pakistan’s false claim of its destruction. His visit affirmed India’s strong defences after Operation Sindoor and rising cross-border tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Keller: Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter identified, third yet to be named
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Keller area; two have been identified while the identity of the third is being verified.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'India eternally grateful': PM Modi after meeting IAF jawans at Adampur air base post Operation Sindoor
PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar, interacting with air warriors and being briefed by personnel. His visit follows Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan as part of India's new counter-terrorism strategy.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: BREAKING: Pakistan finally admits 11 armed forces personnel killed, 78 wounded in India's Operation Sindoor
Pakistan finally admits 11 military personnel were killed in India's Operation Sindoor, marking a significant acknowledgment amid efforts to de-escalate border tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Lashkar terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, two others trapped as gunfight continues
A Lashkar terrorist was reportedly killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Zinpather Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site as the operation continues.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Terror free Kashmir': J&K police launch manhunt for Pahalgam attack terrorists, offer Rs 20 lakh reward
Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a manhunt for Pahalgam attack suspects, releasing "Terror Free Kashmir" posters and announcing a Rs 20 lakh reward for credible information.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 15 lakh cyber attacks on Indian websites post Pahalgam horror traced to 7 Pakistan-allied hacking groups
Maharashtra Cyber identifies seven Pakistan-allied APT groups behind 15 lakh cyber attacks on Indian websites following the Pahalgam terror incident, with only 150 attacks successful.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Fear grips Samba border villagers after drone attack despite PM Modi’s stern warning to Pakistan
Fear prevails in Samba's border villages after Pakistani drone attacks caused damage to homes. Despite PM Modi's warning and Operation Sindoor, locals fear continued aggression as Pakistan violates ceasefire agreements.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Indian Army reports no enemy drones on territory; situation under full control
The Indian Army confirmed no enemy drones are currently on Indian territory, and the situation remains calm and under full control. Recent drone intrusions were intercepted in Samba, but no alarm was raised as they were swiftly engaged.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: PM Modi says Operation Sindoor as India’s new policy against terrorism has set a new normal
PM Modi announced that Operation Sindoor, India’s new policy against terrorism, has set a new standard. He emphasised that India will respond decisively to terrorist attacks and not tolerate state-sponsored terrorism, especially from Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Flight alert: Air India cancels flights to 8 cities today amid security concerns
Air India has cancelled flights to and from eight cities, including Jammu, Leh, and Amritsar, for May 13 due to security concerns. The move follows a similar decision by IndiGo amid tensions and drone activity near the border.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Flight alert: IndiGo cancels flights to 6 cities today amid security concerns
IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot on May 13 due to security concerns. The airline is monitoring the situation and advises passengers to check flight status before travel.