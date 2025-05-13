PM Modi visited Adampur airbase and posed beside the S-400 system, debunking Pakistan’s false claim of its destruction. His visit affirmed India’s strong defences after Operation Sindoor and rising cross-border tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab on Tuesday and posed in front of India’s powerful S-400 missile system, days after Pakistan falsely claimed it had destroyed the weapon.

This clear public appearance near the S-400 was seen as a strong message to debunk Pakistan’s claims. Last week, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had said its missiles destroyed India’s S-400 system during cross-border tensions. Fake videos and social media posts were also shared by Pakistani channels as part of a misinformation campaign.

PM Modi’s visit to Adampur came shortly after India carried out Operation Sindoor, a major military strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Adampur Airbase played a major role in Operation Sindoor and was among the locations Pakistan allegedly tried to attack using drones and missiles. However, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that all such attacks were either intercepted or failed to cause any damage.

Sharing his experience on X, PM Modi wrote, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

What is S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’?

The S-400 Triumf, known in India as “Sudarshan Chakra,” is one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems. Built by Russia’s Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can track enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles up to 600 km away and shoot down targets within 400 km.

India bought five S-400 units from Russia in a $5.43 billion deal signed in 2018. The first unit was deployed in Punjab in 2021 to protect against threats from both Pakistan and China.

The S-400 can launch four different types of missiles, making it effective against a wide range of aerial threats. Its advanced radar system can track over 100 targets at the same time. The system is mounted on mobile launchers, allowing it to be moved quickly during wartime.

Pakistan’s false claims exposed

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs officially rejected Pakistan’s claims that it damaged India’s S-400 and BrahMos missile bases. In a press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, “Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S-400 and BrahMos missile base with its JF-17, which is completely wrong. It also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bathinda, Naliya and Bhuj were damaged. This is also completely false.”

India and Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire after several drone attacks launched by Pakistan on Indian territory in Punjab, Jammu, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Indian defence systems intercepted most of these, but tensions remain high.

PM Modi’s symbolic gesture—standing tall next to the fully operational S-400—has reassured citizens and sent a clear signal that India’s defences remain strong and intact.