3 Lashkar terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Zinpather Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The terrorists were trapped since morning at the site as the army and police launched the operation.

Three terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were killed on Tuesday morning in a gunfight with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, located in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to a senior police officer, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army launched a large-scale search operation in the forest after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces began combing the forest, the hiding terrorists opened fire, which led to a gunfight. During the exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed. Their identities are currently being verified.

This latest gunfight comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border infiltration attempts and renewed concerns over Pakistan-based terror groups stepping up activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The killing of the Lashkar terrorist, a group known to operate from Pakistan with ISI support, is likely to add to diplomatic strain between the two countries, especially as India has repeatedly urged global action against state-sponsored terrorism originating from across the border.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a massive manhunt in Jammu and Kashmir to find three terrorists believed to be behind the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. As part of the crackdown, posters with the message “Terror Free Kashmir” have been put up across Shopian district.

The posters feature the names and photos of the three accused and announce a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information about them. Authorities have promised to keep the identity of informants completely confidential to protect their safety.

The three wanted men have been identified as:

Adil Hussain Thoker, a local from Anantnag

Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai, a Pakistani national

Hashim Musa, also known as Suleiman, another Pakistani national

All three are members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned terrorist group based in Pakistan. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a front for the LeT, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

This major move to publicly name the suspects and involve the public in locating them comes just as security forces killed a Lashkar terrorist in Shopian on Tuesday, with two more believed to be trapped. The developments point to increased efforts by Indian security forces to push back against cross-border terrorism and prevent further attacks.