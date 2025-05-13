PM Modi announced that Operation Sindoor, India’s new policy against terrorism, has set a new standard. He emphasised that India will respond decisively to terrorist attacks and not tolerate state-sponsored terrorism, especially from Pakistan.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said.

"First, If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he added.

PM Modi said India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism.

"During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat," he said.

"We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. During this operation the authenticity of our Made in India weapons were also proven. Today the world is witnessing that in 21st century warfare the time has come for Made in India defence equipment," he added.

The Prime Minister said India's greatest strength is our unity against all forms of terrorism.

"This is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee for a better world. The way the Pakistani army and the Pakistani government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India's stand is very clear...

Terror and talks cannot go together... Terror and trade cannot go together.... Water and blood cannot flow together," he said.

"Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism; and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he added.

The Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor is not just a name but it's a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country.

"Operation 'Sindoor' is our unwavering commitment to justice. Late night of 6th May and in the early morning of May 7, the whole world saw this pledge turn into reality. Indian forces attacked terror hideouts in Pakistan and their training centers with precision.

The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision. But when the country is united, endowed with the spirit of Nation First and national interest is paramount, then strong decisions are taken and results are achieved," he said. .

"When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organizations but their courage also was shaken badly. Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke are universities of global terrorism. The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts. The terrorists had wiped out the Sindoor of our sisters and India responded by destroying their terrorist headquarters," he said.

PM Modi said more than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in India's precision strikes. "Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke," he said.

India also responded appropriately to aggression by the Pakistan military and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.