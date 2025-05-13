Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the ‘Ban Turkey’ movement has intensified in Pune, with traders and citizens boycotting Turkish apples. The move reflects growing public anger over Turkey’s support for Pakistan and recent terror incidents.

Following Turkey’s open support for Pakistan amid recent tensions between India and its neighbour, a widespread “Ban Turkey” movement has gained momentum in several parts of the country.

In Pune, traders have taken decisive action by boycotting Turkish apples, leading to their near-total disappearance from local markets. Citizens have joined the protest by opting for apples from other sources instead of Turkish imports.

The boycott is expected to significantly impact Pune’s fruit market, where Turkish apples typically account for a seasonal turnover of ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 crore. Traders say the move is more than just economic—it is a statement of solidarity with the armed forces and the Indian government.

Suyog Zende, an apple merchant at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Pune, confirmed the sharp decline in demand for Turkish apples over recent days.





“We have decided to stop purchasing apples from Turkey and are instead opting for produce from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran, and other regions. This decision aligns with our patriotic duty and support for the nation,” he told ANI on Tuesday.

Another fruit trader noted a steep drop of nearly 50 per cent in consumer demand for Turkish apples. “Customers are actively avoiding Turkish produce, reinforcing the ban at the retail level,” he said.





Local residents also voiced strong support for the movement. One customer remarked, “We have plenty of apple varieties to choose from. Why should we buy from a country that stands against us? The government should also step up security at sensitive locations, especially in light of recent terror attacks.”

The growing backlash comes in the wake of fresh India-Pakistan tensions, which flared up following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that killed several Indian civilians and security personnel. Intelligence reports have since pointed to Pakistani involvement through proxy outfits. While the Indian government has responded diplomatically and economically, including suspending indirect imports from Pakistan, Turkey’s vocal backing of Islamabad has angered many Indians, leading to grassroots calls for a boycott.

As Turkey’s position draws criticism, the boycott of Turkish products, especially apples, continues to grow. The movement reflects a broader public sentiment of nationalism, economic resistance, and strategic solidarity.