India is committed to having The Resistance Front (TRF) designated as a terrorist entity by the UNSC. India will present further evidence to the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee.

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has reiterated India's commitment to getting The Resistance Front (TRF) designated as a terrorist entity by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jaiswal described TRF as a "front" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

TRF has been responsible for several terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India has been sharing information with the UNSC and the monitoring team of the Sanctions Committee, emphasizing the need for TRF's designation as a terrorist entity.

"Over the last two years or so, we have been sharing information with the United Nations Security Council and the monitoring team of the Sanctions Committee as to why the The Resistance Front, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, should be listed as a terrorist entity. We will be also in few days time sharing more details in this regard. Hopefully, Security Council 1267 monitoring team will take strong note of what we present, what we file and take due action against what is required," Jaiswal told the media.

A team from India will attend a meeting of the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee this week to push for TRF's designation and impose sanctions and travel bans on its members. The 1267 Sanctions Committee is responsible for deciding on sanction measures related to individuals, entities, and groups associated with terrorist organizations.

Notably, Pakistan, with China's support, recently blocked the mention of TRF's name in a UN statement following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. India will continue to pursue TRF's designation, calling the need for international cooperation in combating terrorism.