India recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a historic water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960. This decision comes after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Indian government has made it clear that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures" its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, but Pakistan's promotion of cross-border terrorism for decades has led to its suspension. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the treaty was being held in abeyance due to Pakistan's actions, which have created new realities on the ground, including climate change, demographic shifts, and technological changes.

"Now, as per the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decision of 23 April, India will keep the Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please also note that climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on the ground," the MEA spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's firm stance on the treaty, saying "water and blood can't flow together". He praised the armed forces and Operation Sindoor, which eliminated dreaded terrorists in Pakistan. Modi emphasized that terror and talks cannot happen simultaneously, and India will not tolerate Pakistan's support for terrorism.

"After India eliminated dreaded terrorists roaming freely in Pakistan in one strike, Pakistan sank into despair and attacked India in desperation instead of cooperating in the action against terrorism", PM Modi added.

The suspension of the treaty marks a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. Pakistan has vowed to challenge the move legally, calling it an "act of war". The treaty has long been hailed as a rare instance of cooperation between India and Pakistan, but the recent attack has redrawn the lines.

Pakistan relies heavily on the Indus River system for its agriculture and India's suspension of treaty is a significant blow. Nearly 90% of Pakistan's irrigation depends on water from the Indus basin.