PM Modi visited Punjab’s Adampur airbase, where he praised air warriors for their role in Operation Sindoor. The strike eliminated 100+ terrorists, targeted 11 Pakistani air bases, and showcased India’s precision and military strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Adampur Air Base and interacted with air force personnel and soldiers. In his address to the jawans, the PM said that Pakistan repeatedly tried to strike key Indian air bases, including Adampur, after being rattled by Operation Sindoor—but failed each time. “The enemy targeted us again and again, but their nefarious designs were defeated,” he said, praising the armed forces for their resilience and precision.

Addressing the air warriors and soldiers at the AFS Adampur, he said, "We have dusted them off. The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani army. We gave them a message that there is no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could live peacefully. ‘Hum Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marenge’.”

The Prime Minister lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the precision of Operation Sindoor, saying, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection." He declared that India’s strikes not only destroyed terrorist camps and air bases inside Pakistan but also shattered the enemy’s “nefarious designs and audacity,” sending a strong message against cross-border terrorism. He added, “They came like cowards, but they forgot that they will be facing ‘Hind Ki Sena’. Nine terrorist troops were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists were killed. They have now understood that if they raise their eyes against India, then the outcome will be ‘Tabahi’. They know that if they will kill innocent citizens of our country, then their ‘Vinash’ will only be the solution. ‘Maha Vinash’.”

The PM emphasized that India is always with peace but is always ready to make enemy bite dust if it is attacked.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoed across the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Air Force personnel and soldiers. The mood was one of pride and celebration, just days after the successful Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi arrived at the base early in the morning and interacted with the air warriors and ground staff who played a key role in the operation. Smiles, cheers, and salutes welcomed him. “It was a very special experience to meet those who show courage, determination, and fearlessness every day,” the Prime Minister later said in a post on X.

Adampur was one of the most active airbases during Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Indian tourists were killed. The mission targeted multiple terror camps and 11 air bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a precise, coordinated effort across air, land, and sea—while taking care to avoid civilian harm.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, clarified on Monday that India’s operation was focused on terrorist camps—not on attacking Pakistani civilians or the Pakistan military. “Our fight is with terrorists, not with the people of Pakistan. Our targeting was clear,” he said.

He added that India’s defence systems, including indigenous technology and trained air defence operators, had proven their strength. “No matter what kind of technology the enemy uses, we are ready. You have already seen the result with your own eyes,” Air Marshal Bharti stated.

Speaking to the nation earlier, PM Modi had said India’s armed forces have full freedom to wipe out terrorism. “After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s new policy against terrorism. It sets a new benchmark,” he declared.

He also warned terror outfits and their sponsors that India no longer sees a difference between those who plan terror attacks and those who support them.

With Operation Sindoor, India has not only struck back with strength but also shown the world its military precision, technological readiness, and national unity in the face of terror.