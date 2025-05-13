The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

In a major diplomatic and security development, the Government of India has declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours. The official, identified as Ehsan Ur Rahim alias Danish, was reportedly found to be an ISI mole working under diplomatic cover and has been accused of engaging in espionage activities.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a formal demarche was issued on Tuesday to the Charge d’ Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, conveying India’s strong protest and notifying the expulsion of the official.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today,” read an official statement released by the MEA.

India's move comes in the wake of India's successful Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Launched as a retaliatory measure after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the operation has crippled Pakistan’s prized air assets, leaving its armed forces reeling and its leadership red-faced.

Kashmir issue is bilateral between India and Pakistan: MEA

Earlier today, India also reaffirmed its position on the Kashmir issue, asserting that it remains a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad. This statement came in response to US President Donald Trump's renewed offer to mediate on the matter.

"We have a longstanding national position that any issues pertaining to the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," he said.

The Indian government also addressed recent speculation regarding the possibility of nuclear conflict. Responding to reports suggesting that Pakistan’s National Command Authority might meet on May 10, Jaiswal stated that such claims were later denied by Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign minister has publicly dismissed any nuclear concerns on record.

"As you know, India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it," he said.

"In conversations with various countries, we also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region," he added.

Further escalating the tension, Jaiswal emphasized that India would keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures support for cross-border terrorism." He also accused Pakistan of nurturing terrorism on an "industrial scale," noting that the terrorist infrastructure targeted by India during Operation Sindoor was responsible for the deaths of not only Indians but also many other innocents worldwide.