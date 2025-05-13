IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot on May 13 due to security concerns. The airline is monitoring the situation and advises passengers to check flight status before travel.

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines announced the cancellation of its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, Indigo said, "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025.

"We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away. and forever ready to help," the statement added.



This comes hours after Indigo's announcement after the airline announced that it will progressively commence operations on the previously closed.

"In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes," IndiGo had earlier said in a travel advisory.

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have also announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that no enemy drones have been reported on Indian territory at present, and the situation remains calm and completely under full control.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samb, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come into the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed about.