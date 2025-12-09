Suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who threw a shoe at then-CJI BR Gavai, alleges he was attacked by a mob in a Delhi court. The Supreme Court declined contempt proceedings, but the SCBA is pushing for action due to the incident's glorification.

Advocate Alleges Mob Attack in Delhi Court

Suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had hurled a shoe at the then Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, claimed on Tuesday that he was attacked "with slippers by 100-150 people" in Delhi's Karkardooma Court.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore said, "100-150 people surrounded me and attacked me with slippers... When those people were hitting me, I asked them why they were doing so. They answered that it was because of the incident with the then CJI Gavai, to which I replied he had also insulted the Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishnu. They said he hadn't disrespected... I also raised slogans of Sanatan Dharam ki Jai Ho..."

SC Refuses Contempt Action, Cites Glorification Risk

The Supreme Court has already declined to start criminal contempt of court proceedings against 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to attack the then Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, by hurling a shoe at the CJI-led bench on October 6.

Court's Reasoning for Declining Action

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi reasoned that, when the Chief Justice of India himself has let go of this incident, initiating action against the attacker would only further glorify him. "This (initiating action) will rather lead to his (Rakesh Kishore's) glorifying more. Such kind of persons have no stake in the system. Giving any undue importance to person will only... Let us, the bar and the bench both should think of the larger issue of issuing guidelines in this regard", Justice Surya Kant said.

Court to Consider Guidelines Against Glorification

The Court, however, agreed to consider issuing guidelines regarding social media publications and the glorification of the shoe-hurling incident and other such contemptuous acts that bring disrepute to the Supreme Court of India.

SCBA Urges Court to Take Action

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI.

'Jokes Being Made Over the Institution': SCBA President

During the hearing, Senior Advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, appearing for SCBA, vehemently urged the Court to order action against Kishore. Singh argued that after the CJI chose to let him go, we thought that the matter had attained quietus. However, the way this thing has been glorified on the media, we can't let this go, Singh added. "Even if the CJI has decided not to go ahead. We can't let this go. Today jokes are being made. Jokes are being made over the institution. This can't go on. It will bring disrepute and disrespect to the institution, the way this thing has been glorified", Singh said. (ANI)